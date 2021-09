USPS to resume mail delivery for most locations following Hurricane Ida

(WGNO) The United State Postal Service will resume most mail delivery and retail operations, which had been temporarily suspended in some locations due to Hurricane Ida.

Effective Tuesday, Sept. 7, almost all Post Offices beginning with ZIP codes 700, 701, 703, and 704 will resume retail services and delivery, where it is safe to do so, with the exception of the Post Offices listed below.

These offices will either provide service via an alternate location or customers will be served by a USPS mobile retail unit at the site of their regular Post Office (where indicated).

The Post Offices listed below will have an alternate Post Office location:

Post Office and Location ZIP CodeImpacted Alternate Post Office Location Hours Boutte Post Office13322 Highway 90 Boutte, LA, 70039 70039 Luling Post Office1363 Paul Maillard Rd. Luling, LA, 70070 M-F – 8AM – 4:30PMSAT/SUN – Closed Dulac Post Office7661 Grand Caillou Rd. Dulac, LA, 70353 70353 Bourg Post Office3806 Country Dr. Bourg, LA, 70343 M-F – 8:30AM – 4PMSAT – 9:00AM – 12PMSUN – Closed Tangiapoha Post Office70136 E. Railroad Ave. Tangiapoha, LA, 70465 70465 Kentwood Post Office601 Avenue E Kentwood, LA, 70444 M-F – 8AM – 4:30PMSAT- 10AM – 12PMSUN – Closed Madisonville Post Office100 Covington St. Madisonville, LA, 70447 70447 Mandeville Post Office1 Saint Ann Dr. Mandeville, LA, 70471 M-F – 8AM – 7PMSAT – 9AM – 1PMSUN – Closed Grand Isle Post Office3393 Highway 1 Grand Isle, LA, 70358 70358 Schriever Post Office201 Old Highway 659 Schriever, LA, 70395 M-F – 8AM – 12PM1PM – 4PMSAT – 9AM – 12PM Barataria Post Office4164 Privateer Blvd. Barataria, LA, 70036 70036 Lafitte Post Office2630 Jean Lafitte Blvd. Lafitte, LA, 70067 M-F – 8AM – 12PM1PM – 4PMSAT – 8AM – 10AM

The Post Offices listed below will have a USPS Mobile Retail Unit on-site providing service six days a week (Mon.-Sat.) at the hours shown: