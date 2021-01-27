USDA temporarily suspends debt collections for farmers impacted by COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday it was temporarily suspending some debt collections from farmers facing financial distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to USDA data, more than 12,000 borrowers are eligible for the relief, and that the debt suspension was in place until further notice.

In addition, the USDA announced that non-judicial foreclosures, debt offsets or wage garnishments are also suspended and that they are referring foreclosures to the Department of Justice and will work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to stop judicial foreclosures and evictions on accounts that were previously referred to the Department of Justice.

“USDA and the Biden Administration are committed to bringing relief and support to farmers, ranchers and producers of all backgrounds and financial status, including by ensuring producers have access to temporary debt relief,” said Robert Bonnie, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Secretary.