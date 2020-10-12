USDA provides food assistance for hurricane-ravaged parishes

FILE – In a Thursday, March 3, 2016 file photo, Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain sits in the Senate Finance Committee ahead of a hearing in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana’s first medical marijuana products are one step away from pharmacies, with final testing planned for this week. Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain, whose department oversees the therapeutic cannabis program, said if the product collected Monday, July 29, 2019 from GB Sciences is free of contaminants, medical marijuana could reach patients early next week. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approval for emergency food assistance to those impacted by Hurricane Delta.

“The widespread impact of the storm and the power outages impacting retail operations has caused a great need for our citizens,” said Strain. “This USDA approval of emergency food allows those in parishes impacted by the storm to immediately receive food from their local food banks without having to complete the usual application for eligibility.”

The Disaster Household Distribution (DHD) Temporary Emergency Food Program (TEFAP) will last until Oct. 31 or until DSNAP is implemented. It is estimated that approximately 250,000 individuals will be served over the three-week period. This is based on the need that existed for Hurricane Laura which impacted much of the same areas.

Eligible parishes include: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Catahoula, Concordia, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Grant, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Morehouse, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Helena, St. Landry, St. Martin, Vermillion, Vernon, West Feliciana, and Winn.

Food banks will provide drive-through and site pick-up points. The food package will consist of 25 pounds canned goods, fruits, vegetables, protein items and other staples such as flour, pasta and rice. DHD food distributions will not operate in any area where DSNAP is in effect.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Food Distribution Program oversees food assistance for schools and during emergency situations.