USDA invests $86M toward equitable access to jobs, education, health care for people in rural areas

(KLFY) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced an 86 million dollar investment toward improving equitable access to jobs, business opportunities, education, housing, and health care for people who live and work in rural areas. Over $520,000 has been allocated to the state of Louisiana.

“Regardless of where they live, their race, ethnicity or gender, or the size of the town in which they live, all people must have access to good jobs, decent housing, clean water, and good job opportunities,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said.

Vilsack highlighted 218 investments that USDA is making in six programs specifically designed to help people and businesses in rural areas. These programs include Tribal College Initiative Grants, Rural Community Development Initiative Grants, Housing Preservation Grants, Delta Health Care Grants, Socially Disadvantaged Group Grants, and Water and Waste Disposal Grants.

In Louisiana, Louisiana Housing Preservation Grants totaling $523,433 are set to be allocated to 73 homeowners for rebuilding, repairing, and modifying their homes.

The Catholic Charities of Acadiana, Inc. is receiving a $119,139 Housing Preservation Grant to provide home repairs and modifications to 10-12 eligible homeowners in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. These investments are helping the 10-12 recipients make essential modifications and repairs to their homes.

The New Roads Housing Help Project (NRHHP) is receiving a $180,000 Housing Preservation Grant that will provide rehabilitation and preservation funding for 30-34 owner-occupied homes of low to extremely low-income rural families in New Roads, Louisiana. These investments will support healthier and happier lives for all 30-34 homeowners.

The St. Charles Parish Department of Community Services (DCS) is receiving a $105,155 Housing Preservation Grant to help nine low and very low-income homeowners make essential health and safety repairs to their homes. These investments will assist in the repair and rehabilitation of eligible homes in St. Charles Parish.

The St. James Parish Government Department of Human Resources, Community Action Agency (DHR) is receiving $119,139 to assist 15 low and very low-income homeowners in rehabilitating substandard housing and creating a safer and healthier environment in St. James Parish.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal, and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.