BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA)- The Mississippi River is rising and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is now going to patrol the levees from Baton Rouge to Venice.

The Army Corps of Engineers call is the reactivation of phase II flood fight procedures.

“Increased patrols help ensure our ability to respond quickly to any problem areas that may develop along the levee system because of the elevated water levels,” the Corps of Engineers said in a statement.

A more detailed look below: