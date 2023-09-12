BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A member of the United States military was arrested Sunday after confessing to shooting at a car that was occupied by a woman and her children after an argument, authorities said.

According to an affidavit, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies arrested Ryan Gooden, 26, after an altercation he was involved in on Aug. 20.

Documents said the victim reported the altercation to the sheriff’s office and told deputies that she was shot at after a road rage incident. She informed deputies that two men in a black car drove on the side of her and fired one shot out of the driver’s window, hitting her passenger door. She described one of the occupants to be in a military uniform. No injuries were reported.

During the investigation, detectives gained surveillance footage that showed the black car speeding on South Mall Drive. The vehicle was identified and registered to Gooden.

Detectives say on Sept. 10, detectives met with Gooden, and he confessed to shooting at the vehicle after the road rage incident. Gooden also stated the gun was thrown away but no further information was given.

Gooden is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, obstruction of justice and aggravated criminal damage to property.