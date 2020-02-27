US House passes bill to help eradicate invasive swamp rodent, nutria

WASHINGTON (AP) – A measure to grant funding to eradicate the invasive swamp rat known as nutria has passed the U.S. House.

California Rep. Josh Harder brought a large, stuffed nutria carcass named Nellie to the House floor Wednesday, where the bill was approved by lawmakers. Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves co-sponsored the bill that supports allocating money to states battling the invasion of the rodent.

Nutria are known for nibbling on tree roots and causing erosion to land and marshes. The swamp rats are native to South America but arrived in the United States in the 20th century due to demand in the fur industry.

