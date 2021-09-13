US Army Corps of Engineers continues Hurricane Ida’s recovery mission

(KLFY) Commander of the US Army Corps of Engineers for Hurricane Ida’s recovery mission, Colonel Zachary Miller says they are diligently working with the local, state, and federal response missions.

“We are here as long as FEMA wants us here and as long as the state needs us here,” Miller says.

Ahead of the Category 4 storm, US Army Corp of Engineers deployed personnel to Southwest Louisiana, staging generators and other resources prior to the initial need.

Miller explains, “We provide power to critical public infrastructures such as hospitals and water waste. The things that help us live day to day.”

Recovery operations are separated in different ways among a variety of teams.

Emergency Support Team

Temporary Power Planning Team

The 249th Engineer Battalion Soldiers

Temporary Roofing Planning Group

“There is a pretty wide variety of capabilities that FEMA assigns us to do,” adds Miller.

He tells News Ten a large mission of the Corps is Operation Blue Roof.

Due to Hurricane Ida’s impact, 25 parishes have been deemed eligible.

Miller continues, “This one most directly impacts the homeowner that suffers damage.”

Colonel Miller says it provides homeowners temporary roof protection until permanent repairs can be made.

“It is a fiber reinforced sheeting that is professionally installed, free to homeowners, that will protect your roof against future weather events,” explains Miller.

This free service allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.

Miller explains, “We use aerial image from before and after storms to make assessments of what the roof needs. We need very little from the homeowner other than to fill out application.”

Click here to fill out the application

List of eligible parishes: