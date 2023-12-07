UPDATE, 10:15 a.m.: Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said US 90 is now open in both directions.

ORIGINAL STORY: LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — If you’re heading toward New Orleans today, you may want to avoid US 90.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that US 90 is closed between La. Hwy. 316 (Bayou Blue Road) and La. Hwy. 182 (Houma/Raceland – Exit 210) due to heavy smoke from marsh fires in the area.

Road closures have also led to several Lafourche Parish schools closing for the day.

