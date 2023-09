NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KLFY)– An urgent evacuation has been issued for residents on the westside of Lake Gorum Road, eastside of Janie Gorum Road and the southside of La. Hwy 119 near Gorum due to an ongoing wildfire.

According to LDAF, the wildfire is spreading down a southeastern path.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office urged and asked people in the area to evacuate until further notice.

More details will be shared when made available.