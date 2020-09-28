UPDATE: Sunday shooting in Monroe began over Nike sneakers

UPDATE: MONROE, La. (The Associated Press) — A Louisiana man has been accused of fatally shooting another person following an argument with the victim over Nike sneakers.

Monroe News-Star reports the shooting happened Sunday morning in Monore after 38-year-old Dexstavious Deon James and his brother got into the dispute with Marshall L. Carter.

It is not clear what led to the argument, but the newspaper reports the brothers first fought with Carter while James’ brother held a gun in his hand.

The warrant from Monroe police says James then took the gun from his brother and fatally shot Carter in the head. James has been charged with second-degree murder.

It is not clear if he has an attorney.

ORIGINAL: MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials with the Monroe Police Department have arrested one person in connection to a Sunday shooting.

According to Monroe Police, the shooting occurred at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in the 200 block of South 29th Street.

Authorities say that the victim of the shooting has died and they have a suspect in custody.

38-year-old Dexstavious James, of Shreveport, has been arrested and charged with one count of Second Degree Murder. He is also being held on one count of Failure to Pay Child Support.

James is currently being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center. His bond has been set at $1,002,500.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.