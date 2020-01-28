UPDATE: Missing Jackson Parish mother, 4 children found safe

CHATHAM, La. (KLFY) – UPDATE: All four children, as well as the mother, Amanda Morgan, have been located safe, authorities said.

The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation and we will continue to assist.

Any additional questions shall be directed to the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL: Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Children, Welfare Concern Media Advisory on behalf of the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office.



They need assistance in locating four children, as well as their mother, Amanda Morgan, 33, of Chatham.



The children are Allison Morgan, 11, Brayden Morgan, 9, Autumn Morgan, 8, and Adalynn Morgan, 4.



All four were last seen with their mother in a blue 2015 Ford F-150 with a Texas license plate numbered HFM2002. The vehicle is registered to both Amanda Morgan and Russell Morgan.



Troopers say there is a high possibility a man named Tyler Heard, 25, will be with them.



The family is concerned about Amanda’s mental status and the safety of the children while in her care.



Authorities believe she may be traveling to Alabama, where family is located.



Anyone knowing there whereabouts should immediately contact the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-259-9021 or dial 911.



State Police say this is not an AMBER Alert, but a request for the media to publicize the information about this Endangered/Missing Children, Welfare Concern in their area.