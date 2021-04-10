UPDATE: Missing Covington woman found

UPDATE: Laura Thomas has been located and is currently being transported to a local-area hospital where she will be evaluated by medical personnel. The extent and severity of her injuries are unknown at this time.

COVNINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Covington woman.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Friday (April 9), STPSO deputies began searching the Tchefuncte River for a 26-year-old Covington woman who was reportedly missing.

Members of the STPSO Operations Division, La Dept. Of Wildlife and Fisheries as well as the U.S. Coast Guard are actively searching the Northern Tchefuncte River near Covington, looking for a missing jet skier.

Missing Covington woman, Laura Thomas, last jet skiing on the Tchefuncte River.

Laura Thomas was last seen in the area north of the Three Rivers Boat Launch, on a black and gold personal watercraft.

Anyone who sees Thomas or has information about her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.