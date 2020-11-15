UPDATE: Former Governor Edwin Edwards released from Baton Rouge hospital

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Louisiana Congressional Candidate, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards addresses the crowd during an election watch party in Baton Rouge, La. Anna Edwards, the daughter of the former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, says that the four-term governor has been taken to a Baton Rouge hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. She said he was hospitalized after becoming unresponsive earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)

UPDATE: Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards has been released from Our Lady of the Lake hospital after being hospitalized for rhinovirus late Friday.

Rhinovirus is a viral infection which produces the common head cold.

The former 4-term, 93-year-old Governor tested negative for both COVID-19 and pneumonia and at the time he was admitted doctors had expected him to make a full recovery.

Trina Edwards said, “We’d like to thank everybody for all the prayers and concern. He’s resting well and is already back to giving orders.”

Edwards was rushed to the hospital Friday after experiencing breathing difficulties.