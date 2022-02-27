FEB. 27 UPDATE: The NOPD reported at noon on Sunday that the third victim in this incident, a female who was hospitalized following the incident for treatment of a gunshot wound, has been pronounced deceased.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a fatal shooting that took the lives of two males and hospitalized a female in Mid-City on Saturday evening.

According to an initial NOPD report, the call came in at 6:52 p.m. regarding a shooting in the 2900 block of Conti Street. The two slain victims were declared dead on the scene.

No additional information is currently available.

Stay tuned for more details on WGNO News at 10 p.m.