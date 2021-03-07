UPDATE: Coast Guard, partner agencies suspend search for missing person in Lake Pontchartrain after body located

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

(KLFY) The Coast Guard announced Sunday that it had suspended its search at 11:30 a.m. for a missing person near the Highway 11 drawbridge in Lake Pontchartrain.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a notification from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office stating they had recovered the missing person who was reportedly unresponsive. 

At approximately 7 p.m. Saturday, Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call stating a pleasure craft with five people aboard allided with the drawbridge and one of the occupants was ejected from the vessel.

The other four people were taken to a University Medical Center New Orleans by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for further medical care.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar