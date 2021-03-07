UPDATE: Coast Guard, partner agencies suspend search for missing person in Lake Pontchartrain after body located

(KLFY) The Coast Guard announced Sunday that it had suspended its search at 11:30 a.m. for a missing person near the Highway 11 drawbridge in Lake Pontchartrain.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a notification from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office stating they had recovered the missing person who was reportedly unresponsive.
At approximately 7 p.m. Saturday, Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call stating a pleasure craft with five people aboard allided with the drawbridge and one of the occupants was ejected from the vessel.
The other four people were taken to a University Medical Center New Orleans by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for further medical care.