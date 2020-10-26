UPDATE: Arrest made in Monroe newborn abduction case

UPDATE: (KTVE/KARD)(10:11 AM) — Authorities have arrested the father of the child who was abducted from St. Francis Medical Center last week.

According to OPSO, Travis Derell Hargrove, the father of the child, has been arrested and charged with Felony Cruelty to Juveniles.

He is currently being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center.

UPDATE: (KTVE/KARD) (6:00 p.m.) — Stolen in minutes from a hospital, a newborn with a medical condition was abducted just hours after coming into this world.

Travis Hargrove, Jr. was born Thursday morning, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.

By 11:00 p.m., he was abducted from the hospital. However, law enforcement found baby Travis and he was returned to St. Francis unharmed around 11:00 Friday morning.

The Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered or Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. It was believed the possible father, 35-year-old Travis Hargrove, Sr., left the hospital with the newborn concealed in a backpack.

He was last seen walking south on Jackson Street, away from the hospital.

According to State Police, Travis Hargrove, Jr. was born with a medical condition that required treatment and at this time, we do not know where the baby was found and police could not confirm if the father was the person who took the child.

St. Francis Medical Center released this statement:

“In response to this incident, St. Francis Medical Center took immediate action and is fully cooperating with law enforcement.”

When asked about the hospital’s safety measures in place to prevent these kinds of situationa, this statement was provided:

“Appropriate security and safety measures were in place at the time of the incident. We believe that the safety and security of each patient is integral to the mission of our hospital. We are appreciative of the swift actions of our law enforcement and team members and will continue to pray for all involved in this family incident.”

UPDATE: (KTVE/KARD)(11:07 AM) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the newborn baby that was taken from the St. Francis Medical Center has been found safe.

Ouachita Parish (KTVE/KARD) (10/23/20)– The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The advisory is for a newborn baby taken from St. Francis Medical Center, 309 Jackson Street, Monroe, LA. This incident occurred late last night, just after 11:20 p.m.



Travis Hargrove, Jr. was born on October 22, 2020, at 7:04 a.m., with a medical condition that will require treatment.

He is a dark skin male baby with no hair, 19 ¾ inches long, and weighs eight pounds and eight ounces.

The possible father, 35-year-old Travis Hargrove, left the hospital with the newborn concealed in a black backpack.

Travis Hargrove

He was last seen walking south on Jackson Street, away from the hospital.



Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of this subject should immediately contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 318-329-1200, or Sgt. Michelle King with the Louisiana State Police at HQ Communications 225-925-6636.