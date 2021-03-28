UPDATE: 3-year-old critical after Hammond shooting

UPDATE: The toddler is in stable, but critical condition at Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, La.

HAMMOND, La. — A 3-year-old in Hammond is in critical condition after being shot this morning after a fight broke out at a Bill Hood car dealership.



Hammond Police Department detectives say that 22-year-old Traonta Berry got into a fight with the child’s father. The dad left the dealership when he was followed by Berry.

Traonta Berry

Police say Berry shot at the car hitting the 3-year-old.

The toddler was taken to the North Oaks Medical Center, but then flown to Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.

Berry is facing several charges, including three counts of attempted first-degree murder.