Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

UPDATE: 125-year-old Grambling church burns down overnight

Louisiana

by: KTVE

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Infant born with disorder gets multi-million dollar drug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Infant born with disorder gets multi-million dollar drug"

Wichita Thunder hands out donated bears to students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Thunder hands out donated bears to students"

Newsfeed Now for December 12, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 12, 2019"

Newsfeed Now for December 11, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 11, 2019"

Jacksonville ISD student honored

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jacksonville ISD student honored"

Oriole Beach Elementary fifth-graders crochet scarves for homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oriole Beach Elementary fifth-graders crochet scarves for homeless"

Newsfeed Now for December 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 10"

68 year old finishes hike through Appalachian trail

Thumbnail for the video titled "68 year old finishes hike through Appalachian trail"
More Newsfeed Now

UPDATE: 12/12/19 (3:00PM) — Church members and the pastor gather outside the church this morning to mourn the loss of their home.

“It’s definitely a home. I grew up here. My whole 44 years this has been my church…I never dreamed of being a pastor in the church, but this is where God brought me and we have people who’ve been here 60, 70 years or more,” said Damian Wilson, Pastor of China Grove Church.

The church has served the Grambling community for over 100 years.

“We’ve been here for a long time, but you know we get to put our own stamp on this new building–it’s gonna be a new building. We’re gonna put up a new building. We’re gonna move forward. This is not gonna stop us,” said Wilson.

Church members say they are ready to move forward and build a new building in the future.

“Fire is something that once it burns up, then new things grow out of it and so a new church is gonna grow and it’s gonna be a better church than there ever was,” said Wilson.

Grambling, Louisiana (KTVE/KARD)(12/12/19)— China Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Grambling is burned down overnight.

According to Pastor Damian Wilson, he received a call about 2 A.M. saying the church was ‘engulfed in flames’.

We spoke to members of the church about this horrific event, and they say they are devastated by this loss, as China Grove was a historical landmark in their community.

Pastor Wilson says they were gearing up for their annual ‘Christmas at the Grove’ celebration, and right now, all this seems unreal.

He also states that once they have more information from the fire marshal’s office, they plan to begin the process to rebuild.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories