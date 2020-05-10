Unrestrained woman killed in Livingston Parish crash

(KLFY) Shortly after 3:00 pm on May 9, 2020, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1026 (Juban Rd.) north of LA Hwy 16 in Livingston Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 27-year-old Savannah Ringe of Denham Springs.

An initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Ringe was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 1026 in a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo.

At the same time, a 2006 Toyota Tundra was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 1026. For reasons still under investigation, Ringe crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Chevrolet striking the Toyota head-on.

Ringe was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the Toyota was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. He was also transported to a local hospital for treatment. Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.