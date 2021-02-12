Unrestrained driver killed in head-on crash near Sulphur

CALCASIEU PARISH, La., (KLFY) — An 80-year-old driver is dead after Louisiana State Police say he crossed the center line in a curve and crashed into an oncoming vehicle south of Sulphur today.

David Lee Richard, 80, of Sulphur, was traveling north on La. 27 in a 2007 Toyota pickup truck. For unknown reasons, Richard’s truck crossed the center line while in a left-hand curve and struck a 2012 Ford Expedition head-on.

Richard was not buckled up and sustained fatal injuries in the crash, being pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was buckled up and sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Toxicology tests on both drivers are pending. The crash remains under investigation.