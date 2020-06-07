United Cajun Navy prepared airboats ahead of Tropical Storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33)( FOX 44) – During a storm it’s never every man for himself, at least not here in Louisiana. We bag sand for people we know and people we don’t, just to give out a helping hand.

Sam Lovell isn’t from Louisiana , but he’s worked alongside the United Cajun Navy to help this state get through anything the weather throws at us.

“Hopefully we won’t get any flooding and won’t need to evacuate people, but if we do I’ll be here to help out,” Lovell says.

Today, he’s getting his air boat loaded up and ready for Cristobal’s landfall tomorrow.

“They don’t need water to run so in certain situations you can go to extreme places to help out and rescue people.”

Although the United Cajun Navy hopes the storm won’t grow into anything serious, they’re still getting prepared. That means loading up boats to the brim with water, Gatorade and hand sanitizer for COVID-19. The president of the United Cajun Navy, Todd Terrell says the boats should be ready to go before landfall.

” It’s not fun going out in them, because we know we’re always needed and it’s a bad situation. But we’re ready to do it,” Terrell says.

These boats will be lined up at L’auberge casino for easy access to the river behind it. If the storm gets bad, the United Cajun Navy can hop in and get to New Orleans or South Baton Rouge easily for rescue missions.