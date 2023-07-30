UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash resulting in a car fire on Highway 33 near Hicks Frazier Road on Sunday around 12 p.m.

According to deputies, a 70-year-old man was traveling North when his car hit a tree and caught fire. Officials say local residents helped pull the man out of the vehicle before the explosion.

The man was traveling with his dog, and they are both safe. He was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Although traffic is still going, deputies say the other lane will be back open as soon as crews clean up debris from the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.