UPDATE (08/03/2023): On the night of August 1, 2023, Ashton Andrews was taken into custody at a Farmerville residence by the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Farmerville Police Department. Andrews was booked into Union Parish Detention Center on charges of Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Crime Stoppers of Union Parish and the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance in locating 20-year-old Ashton T. Andrews of Farmerville. Andrews has warrants through the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office for Attempted Second-Degree Murder from a shooting that occurred within the city limits of Farmerville in June 2023.

Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Union Parish

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 368-3124 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers. A cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest.