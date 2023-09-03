LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– An unidentified driver dies following a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 384 just south of A. Granger Road in Calcasieu Parish Sunday, according to Louisiana State Police.

According to police, the driver of a 2008 Nissan Maxima was driving south on LA 384 and, for reasons currently undetermined, the Nissan traveled off the left side of the roadway.

After exiting the roadway, the Nissan went through a ditch and struck a large utility pole. State Police said the Nissan became engulfed in flames as a result of the crash.

The unidentified driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The identification process for the driver is underway, and a toxicology sample was obtained.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more details will be shared when made available.