HAYES, La. (KLFY) — A fiery crash Wednesday in Calcasieu Parish has left one person dead, authorities said.
Shortly after 7:15 p.m. Wednesday Louisiana State Police Troop D began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on La. Hwy. 14 approximately 2½ miles south of Hayes.
Authorities said the driver of a pickup truck was traveling north on La. 14. For reasons unknown, the pickup truck crossed the center line then traveled off the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the pickup truck became engulfed in flames.
The unidentified driver was unable to exit the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Positive identification for the driver is pending.
A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Troop D has investigated 35 fatal crashes resulting in 38 deaths in 2023.
