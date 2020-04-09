Unemployment checks are on the way according to Governor Edwards

Unemployment claims tripled since the closures of many non-essential businesses, but according to Governor John Bel Edwards, unemployment checks are on the way.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported in march that more than 70,000 Louisianans had applied for unemployment benefits.

Edwards said lLuisiana normally averages $2.5 million in unemployment payments for an entire week, but that payout came out to $20 million in claims as of April 3rd.

During Edwards’ press conference Wednesday afternoon, an additional $600 dollars will be added per week in federal unemployment benefits will start being handed out to Louisiana applicants as early as April 13th.

The federal money will be in addition to the maximum weekly state benefit of $247.

Louisiana residents who are qualified to get unemployment include those who have been laid off, have had their hours reduced or have been mandated to stay home by their employer, the government, or healthcare professionals.

Recipients must check in weekly to continue to get benefits.

Assistance is available through the Louisiana Workforce Commission call center which is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 866-783-5567.

You can file a claim at www.louisianaworks.net/hire.