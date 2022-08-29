MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A woman was arrested for prostitution on Aug. 28 after Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted an undercover investigation targeting a web page commonly used by female escorts to advertise their services.

According to officials, the undercover deputy made contact with Aleena Rochelle Havens, 20, via text. During the conversation, Havens allegedly confirmed that one hour would cost $200 and that she would meet the undercover deputy at a local hotel.

Upon arrival at the scene, the deputy made contact with Havens in her room and she allegedly invited the deputy inside the room. Havens then told the undercover deputy the prices for sexual activities.

After confirming the deal, Havens was placed under arrest. As she was being placed in handcuffs, Havens allegedly became irate and stated, “It doesn’t make a f**k, I will be out tomorrow and y’all will never see me in this town again.”

She was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.