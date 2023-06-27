MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In a departure from corporations selling their unused real estate after moving to remote or hybrid work, Lumen Technologies is gifting its property to the University of Louisiana in Monroe.

“It’s almost indescribable. It gives us the opportunity to imagine the possibilities. Great ideas like a technology incubator, mix commercial use which means we will recruit companies to come, and to move to our community to create jobs and economic development,” President of the University of Louisiana in Monroe, Dr. Ron Barry said.

The $700,000 square feet campus will be home to new academic programs for ULM. Barry says the building will also be utilized as a multipurpose facility.

“From healthcare to technology to small business. The sky is the limit. We are looking forward to having those conversations with our community partners to really define and create a plan that allows us to use this facility as an asset to transform our region.”

The current Lumen Technologies Center for Excellence will now become the Clarke M. Williams Innovation Campus in honor of the late Clarke M. Williams.

“It was an answered prayer that ULM would come back home to where my father was an Alma Mater. I know he would be so

pleased. I can’t think of a better fit for ULM to be out here growing our city and our university,” the daughter of Clarke M. Williams, Carolyn Williams Perry, said.

Lumen Global Issues Director, Mark Molzen, said their long history of partnership with ULM is what led them to invest in the community.

“The reason why we donated the building is that the fact that there is a legacy with Clark M. Williams, and our shared legacy, was really the only choice that we had to make.”

Monroe mayor, Friday Ellis, says the opportunities are endless.

“That’s what they are there to do, to provide opportunities for students, to generate outcome-changing opportunities for families and especially when it comes to the city.”

Lumen officials said they are still committed to the hundreds of Lumen employees in the Monroe area.