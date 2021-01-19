ULM Professor dies in alleged murder-suicide in Mer Rouge

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An assistant professor at ULM died on Sunday night in Mer Rouge.

According to Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs, 39-year-old Joshua Comer was murdered at the alleged suspect is his father-in-law, 68-year-old Jack Matthews. Comer died from gunshot wounds while Matthews died by suicide.

Sheriff Tubbs says that it appears an altercation took place before the shooting. The bodies of both Comer and Matthews have been sent to Little Rock for autopsy.

According to ULM’s student-run newspaper The Hawkeye, Comer was the assistant professor of communication and the communication program director at ULM. Comer began teaching at ULM in the fall of 2017. He is survived by his wife Cheyanne Comer.

