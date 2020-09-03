Uber donates $25,000 in free rides to United Way of SWLA

NEW ORLEANS, La (KLFY) — Uber, the ride-sharing service, announced it has teamed up with United Way of Southwest Louisiana to donate $25,000 in free rides to help local residents with transportation needs.

For more information on how to request a ride, please visit: https://unitedwayswla.org/

Residents without transportation after Hurricane Laura can get a free Uber ride for necessary errands, such as visiting grocery stores, laundromats and pharmacies.

“Supporting those families and individuals who have been displaced due to Hurricane Laura is incredibly important to all of us at Uber,” said Trevor Theunissen, Director of Public Affairs for Uber. “We’re glad to help them be able to make trips to pick up necessary items, or do their laundry.”

All drivers and riders must wear masks and passengers are asked to sit in the back seat, where possible, to practice safe social distancing.