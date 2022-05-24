NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 24, Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. joined U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm as she visited Louisiana.

Granholm emphasized the Biden Administration’s commitment to lower energy costs for Americans.

While in Baton Rouge this morning, the Secretary and the Congressman toured the Strategic Petroleum Reserve site at Bayou Choctaw.

“We want to move away from the volatility of these markets and move toward homegrown clean energy where the prices are stable and continue to decline,” said Granholm.

The Secretary was scheduled to meet with environmental justice leaders and innovators where she will highlight new initiatives at the Department of Energy to drive community-based clean energy transition pathways.