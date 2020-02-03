Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

U.S. Coast Guard closes Intracoastal Waterway after towing vessel ran aground

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coast Guard

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a report of a towing vessel that ran aground on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway at mile marker 99, near Berwick, Louisiana, Monday. 

Watchstanders at Vessel Traffic Service Berwick Bay received a report at approximately 10 p.m., Sunday, that the towing vessel Miss Odessa, carrying six hopper barges filled with rock, ran aground.

The Miss Odessa was reportedly transiting south-bound on the Atchafalaya River when it turned west onto the GICW and hit bottom. The Miss Odessa, in an attempt to break free, tore apart the barge, causing the barge to split in half.

Members from Marine Safety Unit Morgan City’s marine inspections team and investigations team arrived on scene at 8:30 a.m., Monday, to assess the incident. The response teams reported no damage to the Miss Odessa or other five barges. No pollution has been reported in the area.

The Coast Guard has secured all tow traffic in the location of the barge.

The vessel queue as of 2:30 p.m., Monday, was 12 southbound, 6 westbound, 28 eastbound and 4 northbound.

The towing vessel company has hired a salvage company to assist the salvage of the barge. A Coast Guard salvage engineering response team is also assisting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
64°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

69°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories