U.S. Attorney David Joseph announces departure from office; confirmed by U.S. Senate to serve as federal judge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced today that he has resigned from the Department of Justice, effective August 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. CDT, at which time he assumed the duties of United States District Court Judge.

Joseph was appointed by President Trump to the position of United States Attorney in March of 2018.

“Serving as United States Attorney for the citizens of the Western District of Louisiana has been a privilege,” said Joseph. “I have been honored to lead an office of dedicated and talented public servants and to work with so many professional and hardworking law enforcement officers throughout Louisiana, as well as my colleagues U.S. Attorneys Brandon Fremin and Peter Strasser. By hard work and collaboration, I believe that we have made progress in accomplishing our shared goal of making Louisiana a safer place to live, work, and raise a family.”

“I commend David Joseph for his service as United States Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana. Since taking his oath, David has faithfully led his office with integrity and unrelenting commitment to the rule of law. David’s leadership fostered a collaborative relationship between his office and federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. His efforts to combat violent crime showed a decline during his two-year tenure and built safer communities for the citizens of Louisiana. The Department looks forward to his future service as a principled jurist to our Nation’s courts, and welcomes First Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook to serve as the Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana,” said Attorney General William P. Barr.

United States Department of Justice