U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage for Louisiana tornado victims

LAFAYETTE, La. (Company release)- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents impacted by the string of tornadoes and severe storms that slammed parts of Central and Western Louisiana on Monday, Dec. 16.

“We are looking at devastation occurring in these communities right now. There will be a lot of clean-up and recovery, and people may need a secure place to stow their belongings in the coming days,” stated Jerry Bowden, U-Haul Company of South Central Louisiana president. “Fortunately, our properties were unaffected and we are able to help by making these facilities available to our neighbors at no cost for one month.”

U-Haul Company of South Central Louisiana has made three stores available to offer the disaster relief assistance program.

People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating U-Haul facility (locations alphabetized by city):

-U-Haul Moving & Storage at MacArthur Drive, 2901 S. MacArthur Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301, (318) 448-3651 U-Haul Storage Holsum Bakery, 3400 MacArthur Drive

-Alexandria, LA 71302, (318) 787-0262, U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Polk Entrance Road, 1246 Entrance Road, Leesville, LA 71446, (337) 537-8635

