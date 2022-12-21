In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On tomorrow, Dec. 22, Tyson Foods will donate 60,000 pounds of protein to residents and first responders in Northeast Louisiana affected by the recent storms. This donation is equivalent to 240,000 meals.

The donation will take place at the Northeast Louisiana Food Bank located at 4600 Central Avenue in Monroe, La. from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“We’re devasted by the destruction and want to do our part to help those affected. We’re proud to work with our community partners in Louisiana to amplify their support and do our best to feed those in need,” said Pat Bourke, Senior Manager of Business Operations of Tyson Foods.