Breaking News
At least seven dead including shooter in rampage on Molson Coors campus in Milwaukee
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Tyler Perry’s nephew found dead inside Louisiana jail cell

Louisiana

by: Carolyn Roy

Posted: / Updated:

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The nephew of Hollywood filmmaker Tyler Perry, who was serving time in the Union Parish Detention Center at Farmerville, apparently hanged himself inside a cell Tuesday night.

Gavin Porter, 26, of Greensburg in St. Helena Parish, was found about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after apparently hanging himself with a bedsheet in a cell where he had been placed Saturday night after a fight involving several inmates, Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said. The sheriff said no foul play is suspected.

Porter was a state Department of Corrections inmate who was being held in Union Parish. Gates said Porter had pleaded guilty in April 2017 in 21st Judicial District Court at Amite in St. Helena Parish to a charge of manslaughter. He originally had been charged in October 2016 with second-degree murder, Gates said.

The sheriff did not have any additional information about the incident in which Porter was involved that resulted in his guilty plea.

Gates said Saturday night’s fight and Porter’s death are under investigation. Porter’s body was sent to Little Rock, Ark., for an autopsy.

The sheriff said Porter’s family has been notified.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
18 mph NW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

53°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
23 mph NNW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

51°F Broken Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
24 mph NNW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

New Iberia

56°F Few Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
23 mph NNW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar