Two wanted fugitives arrested for murder in Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND, La. — Two wanted fugitives, 22 year-old Laqontre Deonte Turner (Tickfaw, La.) and 19-year-old Arman Burnett Jr. (Hammond, La.), are no longer on the run.

Last Monday, April 26, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office along with of assistance the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office Fugitive Task Force, Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force, and Hammond Police Department arrested the duo on numerous charges.

Chief Jimmy Travis reports that Turner was being sought by law enforcement for numerous warrants to include Second Degree Murder, two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder, and Aggravated Assault by Drive-by shooting for an incident that occurred on April 20, 2021 on Mashon Rd.

LAQONTRE TURNER

ARMAN BURNETT JR

Detectives suspect the motive in this incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between local street gangs, “Jungle Life Mafia” and “La Familia.”

Turner’s charges stem from his involvement in the Trail Ride Homicide which claimed the life of 21 -year-old Zion Hutcherson of Baton Rouge. Turner has been on the run since the homicide, hiding out between Louisiana and Texas.

Zion was an innocent bystander who was tragically struck by a bullet when two local gangs “La Familia” and “Purple City Boys” decided to exchange gunfire in an open field where hundreds of people were enjoying a peaceful gathering.

Burnett was later booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on one count of Aggravated Assault by Drive-by shooting and one count of resisting an officer by flight on foot.

During this investigation, two residential search warrants were obtained and executed at locations connected to Turner on Woodhaven Rd. in Tickfaw. The search results yielded a large amount of illegal narcotics, heroine, numerous firearms, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of US Currency.

Narcotics seized by TPSO detectives in the arrest of Laqontre Deonte Turner

The search of a white Chevrolet Colorado vehicle used by Turner to flee from authorities was also conducted. Approximately 100 grams of suspected marijuana and a handgun were seized from the vehicle.

Outstanding coordinated efforts were made by the TPSO and assisting agencies leading up to these arrests. Additional arrests relating to the homicide of Zion Hutcherson are forthcoming as the investigation is on-going.