OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 28, 2023, just after 4 PM, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F opened an investigation into a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA-546 near CPL Chad Poll Drive. As a result of the crash, four-year-old Bentley Whittlesey of Eros was killed.

The initial investigation uncovered that 27-year-old Kaytlin Whittlesey was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla traveling south on LA-546. At the same time, a 2009 Ford F-150 was traveling north on LA-546. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota turned left into the travel path of the Ford. The Ford struck the Toyota as a result.

Bentley Whittlesey, who was properly restrained and the rear seat passenger in the Toyota, received a serious injury and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Kaytlin Whittlesey and the driver of the Ford, who were both properly restrained, received minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

Today, a little before 1 AM, Bentley Whittlesey was pronounced dead by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office. This crash remains under investigation.