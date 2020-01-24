Two Shreveport officers praised for their heroism in saving man from house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport Police officers are being called heroes for their efforts to save a paralyzed man from a burning home.

“It was just too overwhelming. I couldn’t get to him. I still heard him yelling for help but I just couldn’t get to him because I couldn’t really see where he was at” said Officer Rodney Keaton.

Officer Rodney Keaton describes the challenge of battling thick smoke as he and Officer Austin Page tried to save 70-year-old Tony Carter who is paralyzed from the waist down and couldn’t escape his burning home.

“At this point, there were flames on the side of the house,” said Officer Page.

Officer Page was the first person to arrive at the Cedar Grove home. During his regular patrol, he had seen black smoke coming from the house on West 76th Street.

When he pulled up, he found a crowd, including Carter’s wife, yelling for someone to save her husband. She had been rescued by a neighbor.

“Gotta save him. This lady was an elderly lady and she almost pretty much lost her house and you can’t lose her husband on top of that. That would be just a downfall for her” said Page.

Officer Page called for firefighters. His partner Officer Keaton was close by and arrived within seconds.

They broke through the bedroom window and took turns fighting the smoke to save Carter.

“And when I grabbed his hand I pulled him closer to me and I was able to grasp his lower waist and just pulled him through the window with the assistance of Officer Page,” said Keaton.

They pulled him to safety just as firefighters arrived.

“We would have to credit the life of that gentleman to the two officers who pulled him out of the fire. Due to their brave, heroic act… that gentleman is still alive at this hour” said Clarence Reese with the Shreveport Fire Department.

Carter was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Keaton and Page will be honored by Shreveport Police at a later date for their heroics.