(KLFY)– Two Louisiana men have been sentenced for crimes involving child pornography, according to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.

Bryan Anthony Foote, 50, of Westlake, plead guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography on Aug. 17, 2023 and was sentenced to 17 years, followed by 10 years of supervised release. Brodie Carlton Thibodeaux, 35, of Church Point, plead guilty on Sept. 19, 2023 to one count of receiving child pornography and was sentenced to 15 years, followed by 20 years of supervised release.

In February and March 2022, FBI agents discovered that Foote had got multiple images of minor females, all under the age of 18, engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Foote confessed to getting the photos from the internet.

A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reporting files with child sexual abuse material had been uploaded by someone led to law enforcement officials executing a search warrant at Thibodeaux’s home in Church Point. After further investigation, authorities learned that Thibodeaux was the user of the account that had uploaded the images. They found a cellphone in Thibodeaux’s bedroom, and it was confirmed, through forensic analysis, that more than 100 still images and more than 100 videos showing child sexual abuse was stored in the phone.

Thibodeaux said he did get the photos and videos from the internet.

