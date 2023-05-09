NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With flooding reported in multiple areas across New Orleans on Tuesday, officials conducted at least one water rescue as water levels continued to rise.

A photo captured by WGNO’s Amy Russo shows a Jeep SUV up to its taillights in flood waters while a nearby water gauge depicted the water climbing to four feet high.

Witnesses say they saw two men in the Jeep swerve around other cars, trying to drive through the water, and eventually getting stuck. That’s when bystanders say the men got out of the SUV and fell into the water.

One man resurfaced, the other didn’t. After about a minute, Nick Stantz, who watched it all go down, sprang into action.

“The gentleman was having some trouble I’m not sure why he went underwater but he’s lucky because I saw an air bubble in his shirt and that’s how I found him,” Stantz told WGNO. “I was able to lift him up he got a big breath of air, so I knew he was okay, so I drug him back up to kind of where you see him now.”

That man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance while the second waited in the water for first responders to rescue him.

Further down Canal Boulevard at Navarre Avenue, viewer Greta Joseph captured water up to at least the neutral ground. The footage shows several streets flooded as a result of Tuesday’s rainfall. Watch that video in the player above.

Flash flooding was also reported in the Gentilly and New Orleans East areas. Neutral ground parking is permitted in the city until at least 9 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s unknown whether anyone has been injured as a result of the flooding. Residents are encouraged to avoid flood waters and stay inside as the rain continues.

