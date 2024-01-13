SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two rescue puppies from local shelter Ninna’s Road to Rescue made it as team players in Puppy Bowl XX, which is set to air on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Corndog from Ninna’s Road to Rescue. (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discover) Agatha from Ninna’s Road to Rescue. (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Discover)

PUPPY BOWL is an annual television event that highlights the wonderful animals in rescues and shelters from across the country looking for fur-ever homes.

Littermates Agatha and Corndog were born while at the rescue, as their mom was surrendered by her owner while she was pregnant.

According to a press release, Corndog was adopted by a Puppy Bowl crew member who fell in love with him on set. Now, Corndog and his owner live in New York City.

Agatha now lives with a local couple and has dog and cat siblings.

The three-hour television matchup is said to be the biggest yet, featuring 131 adoptable puppies, 73 shelters, and rescues across 36 states and territories.

Caddo Parish Animal Service intake from last month: 102 kitten and dog strays and 19 kitten and dogs surrendered. Ahead of the upcoming storm, CPAS said they are looking to adopt out or find foster homes for pets. Maybe you can take “sweet Caroline” and fall in love.

Caroline, a sweet 4-month-old Terrier mix ready to find her fur-ever home.

Caroline arrived at the shelter in mid-December, and the staff said she was a very calm and sweet puppy.

“She came in as a stray, with her mom Checkers and her two siblings. Her two siblings have been adopted,” says Freeman.

Freeman says Caroline was very scared when she arrived at the shelter but has since blossomed, and she believes she will open up even more when she finds her loving, forever home.

For more information on Caroline and all the other pets available at the shelter, visit Caddo Parish Animal Services.