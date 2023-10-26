OAKDALE, La. (KLFY) — A disabled woman and her friend died in a house fire in Oakdale on Tuesday, authorities said.

Oakdale Fire Department responded to a call at around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday for a house fire located in the 200 block of Canal Street.

Authorities said firefighters spotted a man through a bedroom window and pulled him from the fire, but first responders were unable to revive him. Firefighters later found a second victim in a bathroom.

While official identification and cause of death are pending with the parish coroner’s office, at this time, the victims are believed to be a 35-year-old disabled woman, who was renting the home, and a 61-year-old male friend visiting at the time of the fire.

Following an assessment of the scene, deputies of the State Fire Marshal determined the fire began in a dining room area. While the investigation into the exact cause of the fire continues, deputies have been unable to rule out the possibility of unsafe smoking practices, unattended candles and/or an electrical malfunction as potential contributing factors.

Authorities said deputies were unable to locate working smoke alarms in the home. The SFM wants to stress to all Louisiana residents that smoke alarms have proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency. If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for your home, Operation Save-A-Life can help. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a free smoke alarm, visit our website at lasfm.org or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm installation.

