AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Two Moreauville men were arrested Tuesday in connection with illegal indoor marijuana grows, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 21 marijuana plants were being grown and dried at a residence located at 303 Lemoine Lane, and 32 marijuana plants were also found in the same conditions at another home located 311 Lemoine Lane, both in Moreauville.

A puppy closed up in a hot vehicle with no ventilation was also rescued at 311 Lemoine Lane, according to APSO. Marijuana, firearms, and growing/cultivating equipment were also found and seized.

Christopher P. Duffy, 40, of 303 Lemoine Lane was arrested for the offense of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and three arrest warrants for contempt – failure to appear (traffic). His bond was set at $25,000.

Additionally, Tyler C. Galland, 24, of 311 Lemoine Lane was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearms in the presence of controlled dangerous substances and cruelty to animals. His bond was set at $100,000.

