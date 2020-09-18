Two men in custody and a third is wanted for the rape of a juvenile

KENNER, La. (KLFY) – Two men were arrested and the search for a third in connection with the rape of a girl under the age of thirteen. Raul Paz-Perez, 35, Kenner, and Wilmer Paz-Perez, 35, Kenner, were arrested for First Degree Rape involving a juvenile. Both are brothers and a third sibling, Elder Paz-Perez, 31, Kenner, is wanted for First Degree Rape.



Police say the rape occurred at an address in Kenner, in which the victim resided in the same household as the suspects. Authorities say the victim first disclosed the rape to a relative who then reported the incident to the police.



Police say the investigation revealed all three men were home alone with the victim when they made sexual advances toward the child in which they offered money for sex. The child locked herself in a bedroom. Police say after breaking the lock, the suspects entered the room and sexually assaulted her.



Raul and Wilmer were arrested Saturday, the same day as the disclosure. Elder Paz-Perez eluded police and is now wanted for First Degree Rape.



ICE detainers have also been placed on both Raul and Wilmer Paz-Perez.



Anyone having any information on the whereabouts Elder Paz-Perez are asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.