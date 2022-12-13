NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man remains behind bars after the discovery of two malnourished dogs and failure to report to his probation officer.

Mitchell Wayne Bodin, 33, of Lockport, was arrested on Thursday, December 8, by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The recent arrest comes after Bodin allegedly failed to show up to a monthly meeting with his probation officer.

The two-year probation stemmed from a conviction earlier this year for Possession of Adderall.

Bodin was transferred to the custody of the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office on Monday, December 12.

The Louisiana man was subsequently booked into prison on the charges listed below:

Probation Violation

Failure to Appear in Court in Assumption Parish on August 23, 2022 on a charge of Cruelty to Animals (Simple and Aggravated)

The Cruelty to Animals charge is related to an arrest that happened on April 16.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office and local animal control received multiple complaints about the condition of two dogs.

APSO said the two malnourished dogs were found in one kennel at a location in Pierre Part with no food or water.

The dogs were eventually turned over to animal control.

“Mitchell Wayne Bodin was ordered held without bond on the Probation Violation and awaits a bond hearing on the Failure to Appear charge,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.