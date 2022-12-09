NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Two Louisiana men have been sentenced for their involvement in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, fentanyl, meth, and more.

Raydell Scott, 46, of Mount Airy, La., and Morgan Burl III, 43, of Houma, La., were both sentenced following their guilty pleas, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

According to the press release, Scott pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, hydrochloride, a quantity of heroin, a quantity of fentanyl, and a quantity of methamphetamine. He also pled guilty to obstruction of justice and a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to five years in prison and four years of supervised release.

Burl pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine hydrochloride, 100 grams or more of heroin, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, five grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The press release also said that he was sentenced to a total of over 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

According to the press release, Scott and Burl conspired with others to sell over 500 grams of cocaine, over 100 grams of heroin, over 40 grams of fentanyl, and over 5 grams of methamphetamine in Louisiana.

On April 12, 2019, Scott attempted to destroy a quantity of heroin while fleeing from officers. Agents later searched Scott’s home where they located a Ruger Model P89 and a 9mm firearm, the press release said.

Burl’s home was also searched, where agents found heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine. The press release also said that a Kel Tec semiautomatic pistol, an AR-15, a Taurus .45 caliber pistol, a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson firearm, a 9mm semiautomatic firearm, a Titan .25 caliber firearm, a Norinco assault rifle and two shotguns were also found at the home.

The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the matter and it was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brittany L. Reed.