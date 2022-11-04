RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two Louisiana women have been re-booked for the alleged rape of a fellow inmate.

Eugenia Maurice Mitchell, 30, and Jamaria Xavier Randle, 22, both of Alexandria were each charged with one count of first-degree rape, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO).

According to RPSO, corrections deputies at the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 received a Prison Rape Elimination Act hotline complaint from a female inmate. Authorities then began an investigation into the possible criminal sexual conduct which allegedly occurred inside the Detention Center.

Corrections investigators later identified inmates Mitchell and Randle as suspects. On Oct. 27, they were both arrested and re-booked, RPSO said.

The bond for that charge was set at $500,000 for both women.

In total, Mitchell is being held on a $711,000 bond and Randle is being held on a $1,650,000 bond, according to RPSO.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

According to RPSO, The Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) was signed into law in September 2003 to prevent, detect and respond to sexual abuse in confinement settings. PREA establishes a zero-tolerance standard against all forms of sexual abuse and sexual harassment of incarcerated persons of any age.