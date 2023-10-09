LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Two Lake Charles men were arrested and charged for a September shooting that killed one person and injured three others at a Lake Charles nightclub.

On Friday Oct. 6, Lake Charles SWAT located Ryan Joseph Taylor, 24, of Lake Charles at a residence in Sulphur. LCPD had previously obtained an arrest warrant for Taylor after investigating the the nightclub shooting. Taylor was taken into custody, where he remains, with a bond of $1.5 million.

Additionally, LCPD obtained arrest warrant for Sebastian Isiah Latigue, 22, of Lake Charles. On Tuesday Oct. 3, Latigue was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for charges unrelated to the shooting, according to officials. Latigue was given a bond of $50,000 for these charges, but was served an additional warrant on Oct. 6 for the shooting and was given another bond of $2.25 million.

Both men are charged with the following for the shooting:

Sebastian Isiah Latigue

Second-degree murder

Three counts attempted second-degree murder

Ryan Joseph Taylor

Second-degree murder, principal

The shooting claimed the life of Paige Gorne Ceasar, 22. Authorities said that prior altercations between one of the victims and the suspects led to the shooting. The three other victims, including Ceasar, were innocent bystanders.